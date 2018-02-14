Menu
Police say a teacher's attempt to make a student stand for the Pledge of Allegiance went way too far
A former fifth grade teacher has been charged with felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and felony indecent liberties with a child after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former male student.


25-year-old Megan Selfe, who taught at Creedmoor Elementary School in Granville County Schools from January 2016 until she resigned in July 2016, was arrested earlier this month after turning herself into authorities. According to the county sheriff, the charges against her are in reference to one child, whom she taught when he was just 10 or 11 years old. Warrants suggest the incident in question occurred in January of 2017, and police believe the sexual encounter may have happened on more than one occasion.

After posting her $150,000 bond, Selfe appeared in court on Wednesday, where her attorney defended her character by saying, “She’s a kind-hearted person [who’s] under a lot of stress. We’re looking forward to her day in court. I’m looking forward to looking at the investigative notes so that we can prepare a defense for her. I believe in her. She comes from a great family, and we’re going to do our best to work hard for her.”

Granville County Schools responded to the shocking news in a statement:

We follow our policies and our procedures to the letter and we feel like those provide a strong layer of protection. We’re always trying to be vigilant in making sure that our kids are safe. Granville County Schools takes the well-being of all of its students very seriously. We take every measure possible to ensure that our students are in a safe learning environment. All of our employees undergo extensive background checks prior to being employed and we take care to supervise our children while they’re with us in our schools to ensure they are as safe as they possibly can be.

Elementary school teacher faces serious charges after an inappropriate reunion with a former student Granville County Sheriff’s Office
