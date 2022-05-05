Inmate Had Two-Year Relationship With Corrections Officer That Helped Him Escape

The relationship between Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and the inmate she’s accused of helping to escape, Casey White, goes back at least two years.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, and he was already in jail in connection with a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He confessed to stabbing Ridgeway and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County facility when he disappeared, according to the agency.

The escaped unfolded the same day Vicky White was set to retire at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, about 70 miles west of Huntsville. Surveillance video appears to show the pair driving in a patrol car before ditching the vehicle at a parking lot and using a Ford Edge getaway car the day of the escape.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton gave some details on NBC’s TODAY show.

“He was here in 2020 for an arraignment, a preliminary hearing,” Singleton said. “When he finished that he went back to state prison. We do know they remained in touch while he was in state prison.”

Singleton said as far as authorities know, the relationship between the two goes back two years old but “could be older.”

According to Singleton, Vicky White repeatedly drove more than two hours to the state prison in Donaldson, Ala., to see Casey White, and logs of their visits aren’t ready for release.

The search for the two Whites is now in its seventh day.

No one has reported seeing the 56-year-old Vicky, who is 5-foot-5, or Casey, who is 6-foot-9. The two are not related.

They’re presumed to be heavily armed.

Singleton said Vicky “owned an AR-15, a shotgun and another pistol.”

“Typically those would not be in her patrol car,” he added. “They were her personal weapons as well as the duty weapon she carried. But I think the fact that she owns them, I think it’s a fair assumption that they’re with them.”

Vicky White is wanted on a charge of permitting or facilitating the escape of an inmate, according to the sheriff.

“This could happen with the best of the folks,” Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Thursday on TODAY.

“Vicky White, I would trust with my life. She’s that kind of solid person.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White and up to $10,000 for Casey White.