Kim and Khloé Kardashian Visit California Prison to Listen to Inmates’ Stories and Experience

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé visited a California prison this past Monday in order to get to know some of the prisoners’ stories. Kim is very passionate about prison reform and works with REFORM Alliance, an organization founded by rapper Meek Mill that works to “transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

In addition to her sister, Kim Kardashian was accompanied by Michael Rubin and several influencers during her trip to Los Angeles County’s California State Prison. Many of the influencers are part of Alliance’s Future Shapers Advisory Council.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The Kardashian Sisters are Advocates for Prison Reform

Regarding the experience, Kim said, “It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls. Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws. Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM’s Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight.”

The influencers that are part of the Council include Jack Wright and Dixie D’Amelio. REFORM Alliance created the council in order to get Gen Z kids involved with societal and political issues, specifically criminal justice reform.

This past February, Kim Kardashian and Rubin hosted a Gen Z dinner, which led to the creation of The Future Shapers Advisory Council. The dinner, which was held at Rubin’s home, featured several speakers who detailed their experiences with the US prison system.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian spoke to Vogue about her passion for prison reform and how she was going to be an apprentice for a law firm. Kardashian said, “I had to think long and hard about this. I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed. That was really a turning point for me.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Slammed by PETA After Sharing Video of Her Dogs