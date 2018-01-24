Gasps filled the courtroom on Wednesday as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s shockingly unapologetic letter — which he had written before the sentencing hearing — prior to handing down his sentence for the crime of sexually abusing over 150 former athletes and young women.





Using his own disturbing words against him, the judge exposed the complete lack of remorse shown by the man standing before her for his crimes.

“And those patients that are now speaking out were the same ones that praised and came back over and over and referred family and friends to see me,” she read Nassar’s letter aloud. “The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”: Audible gasps were heard in the courtroom as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read a letter written by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar during his sentencing https://t.co/VbFMSwbZum pic.twitter.com/ZlUKHyCBly — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2018

In his letter, Nassar went on to call the accounts of his abuse “stories that are being fabricated to sensationalize this.” He also stated that he had wished to plead no contest to the charges, but that he was forced into saying his abuse was not medical and for his own pleasure.

Following the reading of his letter, Aquilina announced Nassar’s sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison.

“I just signed your death warrant,” she said.

#breaking Larry Nassar sentenced to 40-175 years. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina: "I just signed your death warrant." More than 150 women have come forward and described their molestations when they were girls at the hands of Nassar, who was the Team USA Gymnastics doctor at the time. — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) January 24, 2018

You can watch Judge Aquilina’s closing statements below:

