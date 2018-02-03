A Florida man was already behind bars when he allegedly committed his latest murder. When officers found Frederick Patterson III’s cellmate, Arthur Williams, dead on the floor of his cell on Jan. 15, he reportedly told them, “I killed him, I killed him, and now there’s one less child molester on the streets.”





This isn’t the first time Patterson has acted out while in prison; on Wednesday, he was convicted of beating another cellmate, Scott Collinsworth, to death in October 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for that crime. If convicted of the most recent killing, it will probably mean another life sentence for the 21-year-old, according to the Panama City News Herald.

Patterson was serving a five-year sentence at the Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, Florida, when he killed his first victim. The prisoner claims that Collinsworth was also a child molester, but the News-Herald notes that the 45-year-old prisoner was serving time for robbery.

In the January report, officers wrote that the cause of death for the Williams was “catastrophic blunt force trauma to his face.” He was serving time for aggravated stalking and enticing a child into a vehicle. In the back of the dead man’s pants, authorities found a photo of Patterson’s first victim with “chomo #1” (chomo is jail slang for child molester) written on the picture. They also found a photo of Williams with “chomo #2” written on it.

After prison officials found Williams body, Patterson agreed to be interviewed and told them that he planned on killing Williams for the entire time that they were in the same cell. Officers wrote, “Patterson said Williams told him stories about touching kids during their time as cellmates.” He even outlined his plan, saying that he hung a bedsheet over the window earlier in the day so that guards wouldn’t be suspicious then, after the 1 a.m. security check, he dragged Williams from his bed and slammed his head on the floor until he was dead. Officers also noted that “Patterson was very matter of fact and smiling throughout the interview.”

Patterson has since been placed in solitary confinement.