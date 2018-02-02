A married teacher and mother-of-four took a plea deal this week after being accused of having public sex with a 17-year-old student on at least two occasions.





Former Florida chemistry teacher Tiffany Geliga pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault by someone 24 or older on someone between the ages of 16 and 17 on Wednesday after accepting the plea deal. While the deal did not require her to admit guilt, she did agree to surrender her teaching license and to stay away from the alleged victim.

The 36-year-old teacher was working at Port St. Lucie High School when she began tutoring the teen. Soon afterwards, their relationship was apparently taken to a whole new level.

The concerned mother of another student notified authorities that Geliga had been texting her son and calling their home phone, and an investigation into the teacher was opened. It was during the investigation that officials were tipped off that Geliga was sexually active with another student, the victim, who later confirmed that he had sex with her in her car two times.

During a controlled call monitored by police, Geliga allegedly corroborated that story.

Even though she accepted a plea deal, the judge still gets to make the call on how much jail time she’ll serve. She faces up to ten years for her crimes, and is set to be sentenced in March.

In response to the shocking allegations, the St. Lucie School District released a statement:

St. Lucie Public Schools is aware that an employee has been arrested amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student. This individual is non-reappointed for the coming school year and has been placed on temporary duty assignment away from students while the investigation continues. Allegations of this sort are a serious breach of ethics. Such behavior is inexcusable and is of great concern to the School District as it is contrary to the mission of providing a safe and caring teaching and learning environment.

