Menu
James Depsey, World War II dies after being ignored by nurses Read this Next

A World War II vet died 2 years ago after nurses allegedly neglected him -- now charges are being filed
Advertisement

A California sheriff’s deputy is accused of harming at least six female inmates in his jail.

Giancarlo Scotti, 31, of the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department, faces charges associated with unlawful sexual acts carried out against female inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, reports NBC Los AngelesAccording to the L.A. Times, Scotti faces six felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.


Last year, two women filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the department in connection with the sexual assaults. They described Scotti as a “cool” guard who was also overly flirtatious.

Among his many crimes, Scotti is accused of ordering at least two cellmates to perform oral sex on him. He then took them to a shower to have “unlawful” intercourse with them. According to state and federal law, inmates do not possess the ability to consent to any sexual activity with a deputy.

A pregnant inmate also said she felt as though “she had no other choice but to comply with Deputy Scotti’s forcible commands” when he ordered her to perform oral sex on him.

A few of the women reported retaliation from the staff when they attempted to speak up.

Another inmate said Scotti sexually assaulted her in the shower. After the assault, she saved some DNA from the interaction on a tissue to present as evidence.

“Sheriff’s Deputy Giancarlo Scotti never sexually assaulted anybody,” argued his lawyer, Anthony Falangetti.

However, Sheriff Jim McDonnell argued that in a number of instances, Scotti was able to find ways where he could “put himself in a place where he was alone” with the women who have come forward.

“This case represents the worst of the worst in terms of law enforcement abuse by an individual that was actually tasked with protecting these women,” said Justin Sterling, who is representing two of the women in the case. “It’s the start of the process that ultimately gets them one step closer to justice.”

If convicted of all charges, he faces up to seven years and four months in a state prison.

RELATED: A child escaped from an Arizona home and told a disturbing story — now his adopted parents are facing jail time

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

New details are coming in about the Florida shooter and many are wondering about the motive

Teen stabbed and left for dead uses her last breath to lead police to her suspected killers

Teen stabbed and left for dead uses her last breath to lead police to her suspected killers

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement