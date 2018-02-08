A sketch that has since been described as “amateurish and cartoonish” has somehow led to the identification of a suspect in a Pennsylvania robbery.





FOX 43 reports that a robbery occurred at Central Market in Lancaster. Pretending to be an employee, the man took cash from the business and escaped on foot. A witness to the robbery gave authorities the following hand-drawn sketch of the suspect, who was thought to be South American or Asian.

At first glance, it’s a bit difficult to see how this sketch would help an investigation.

But according to KTLA, such doubts proved to be unfounded. Veteran officers recognized a suspect who fit the description, which led them to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, according to Lancaster police, was identified as 44-year-old Hung Pouoc Nguyen.

Police also explained their process for identifying Nguyen:

While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name. That potential suspect information was passed on to Off. Rothermel. A photo array was prepared and later shown to the witness that provided Off. Rothermel with the description and sketch.

While identified as a suspect, Nguyen has yet to be located. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

It’s worth noting that the sort of artistry behind that sketch has been seen before in another case from 2006.

It could be theorized, though highly unlikely, that whoever drew the sketch of the Pennsylvania suspect once provided their services in what is perhaps the most popular viral news story ever. In any case, the drawings are similarly hilarious.

