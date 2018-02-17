Police in South Carolina arrested 27-year-old Elizabeth Heaton Taylor Thursday after they found her half undressed in the back of an SUV with a student.





Taylor was a track coach and a biology teacher at Greer High School and a spokesperson for the district told WYFF that she was dismissed on Friday. Deputies came upon the SUV on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. after seeing it parked suspiciously in a parking lot in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

She is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student between 16 and 17 years old. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office representative Ryan Flood said that when police confronted Taylor, she gave them a false name. Police believe that Taylor has engaged in sexual acts with the student on at least two occasions since the beginning of the year. She was jailed on $10,250 bond.

Taylor was married in August of 2017, an article from their wedding says that Taylor graduated from Mauldin High School in 2009 and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 2012. An article in the school’s newspaper reports that Taylor began teaching at Greer High School in 2015.

Taylor is one of the first misbehaving teachers that we’ve seen come out of South Carolina, though North Carolina has had plenty of out-of-line educators. In November, 23-year-old Elizabeth Ridenhour was nabbed for having a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The South Carolina penal code defines sexual battery as “sexual intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, anal intercourse, or any intrusion, however slight, of any part of a person’s body or of any object into the genital or anal openings of another person’s body.” The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years.