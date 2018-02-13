Menu
JL Goforth Read this Next

Texas science teacher's alleged chemistry with a 15-year-old male earned her detention
Advertisement

A man who raped and impregnated two 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison.

RELATED: If his sick crimes against a 3-month-old girl become known in prison, he won’t last long


According to Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin, Anthony Perry, 34, was a family friend of the three girls’ mother. She allowed him to stay with their family over when he fell on hard times and had nowhere else to stay. Instead, Perry abused the family’s trust. Perry raped and impregnated the victims in attacks that took place between May 2015 and November 2016, reports the The Vindicator.

McLaughlin told Judge Maureen Sweeney that when the pregnancies were discovered, one of the twins had an abortion, but both of her sisters had to give birth. Their pregnancies were too far along to end, reports the Associated Press via CBS News.

“These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this,” McLaughlin said in the courtroom. She also said that Perry had committed similar crimes when he was under 18.

Perry, a Youngstown, Ohio, resident, pleaded guilty in November to several felonies: two counts of first-degree rape and a third-degree count of sexual battery. His original plea deal called for a 25-year sentence, but an additional two years were tacked on by Judge Sweeney.

RELATED: A dad and daughter reunited 18 years later — now they have a baby, police say

According to the Associated Press, Perry’s defense attorney called the crimes some of the most heinous he’d dealt with in his career but still argued that Perry be given a 15- to 16-year prison sentence. His defense was that Perry had suffered a traumatic brain injury during childhood that had left him unable to express feelings regarding his actions.

The victims’ mother said that she now has to raise two children because of Perry’s crime, and his family is not helping in any way.

Perry, who must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life upon his release, apologized in court before being sentenced.

“I know now what I did was wrong,” he said. “I wish I could take it back.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A teen’s naked LSD crime spree started in his house and ended in the big house

A teen’s naked LSD crime spree started in his house and ended in the big house

Bizarre police sketch that helped capture criminal takes internet by storm

Bizarre police sketch that helped capture criminal takes internet by storm

Alabama man arrested after police connect him to a child porn Facebook video

Alabama man arrested after police connect him to a child porn Facebook video

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement