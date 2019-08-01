Florida, oh Florida, you have had some rough couple of weeks. To add-on to the Florida madness, a 44-year-old man has been arrested for killing his 21-year-old niece, who he was having an affair with. Yes, Stephen Myers has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot his wife’s niece who was her sister daughter. So technically, there was “no incest” in this situation, but still, this is pretty wild.

According to authorities, Myers followed Winnie Mendoza home and confronted her outside her driveway. He demanded to know where she had spent the night before and was so jealous, that he shot her several times as they argued. The pair had allegedly been having a secret sexual relationship for the last two years. Meyers left Mendoza lying in her driveway alone but later confessed his affair to his 34-year-old wife, Luisa Amanda Mendoza. Myers and his wife have two young sons.

Murder suspect Stephen Myers’ attorney Michael Mirer asked the judge to give his client a high bond, but the judge declined and gave him no bond. @MiamiDadePD says Myers shot and killed his wife’s 21-year-old niece, Winnie Mendoza, after a jealousy-fueled argument. pic.twitter.com/0ZkOrWCiG5 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) July 28, 2019

The Florida man drove off after he told his wife, but was later arrested by Miami-Dade Police Department, and confessed to the killing. He is being held without bail at Turner Guilford Correctional Center, but according to his attorney, he intends to plead not guilty. This despite police stated the man confessed to the shooting in a recorded conversation with authorities. Police also recovered a gun the was used to shoot Mendoza.

Mendoza’s family said she worked in a pharmacy near Publix supermarket and wanted to become a nurse. The 21-year-old was described as a sweet girl who dedicated her time to her family. The young woman was set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 25.