At least 49 people have been reported dead from weather-related fatalities since the winter storm hit America’s south and mid-sections. Millions of Texans have found themselves suddenly fighting to survive as the Texas government failed to find fast solutions to their broken, state-regulated power grid. Without heat, clean water, and a safe way to acquire fresh food, catastrophic events are still turning, including an 11-year-old boy who is suspected of dying of hypothermia.

Cristian Pavon Pineda’s body was found under a bulk of covers in his bedroom by his mother in their trailer home in Conroe, Texas. Just hours before, the sixth grader was happily playing in the snow for the first time, since his family had just moved to the U.S. from Tela, Honduras, two years ago, and had never experienced such freezing temperatures. His mother, 34-year-old Maria Elisa Pineda, told the Houston Chronicle, “It was his “first time (seeing snow). That’s why he was excited outside. Everything was well. He was happy that day. He was not at all sick.”

Catastrophic Power Outages in Texas: How to Help

When the power went out in their 40-year-old single-wide mobile home with little insulation on Sunday evening, Cristian was sharing a bed with his 3-year-old stepbrother. However, by 2:00 p.m. the next day, Cristian wasn’t moving even though his younger brother was fine. The Texas boy was then found dead by Maria and his stepfather, 38-year-old Manuel Moreno, who immediately called police.

Conroe Police Department investigators immediately came through and Conroe PD spokesman Sgt. Jeff Smith, explained that although an autopsy was performed on Thursday, it will be several weeks before cause of death is confirmed. He said, “By all other means, he was a normal, healthy child,” and believes that the child may have died of hypothermia from the family’s inability to adapt to the low temperatures in their home caused by the power outages.

Maria is hoping to get her son’s remains soon so that they can bring them back to Honduras where his grandparents, birth father, and other family live. Manuel’s sister-in-law, Jaliza Yera, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Their story is one of the many that have succumbed to the trials brought by the cold weather. Many have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and at least 13 million in Texas are currently under boil water notices.

How Hypothermia Kills