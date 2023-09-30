Custom Star Map Poster

The Moon is a weird part of our Galaxy. Don’t believe me? Let’s let the facts speak for themselves. Here are five of the weirdest facts you didn’t know about the moon.

The moon needs a cleanup:

Humans have left a lot of junk on the Moon, including spacecraft remains like rocket boosters from over 50 crashed landings, nearly 100 bags of human waste, and miscellaneous objects like a feather, golf balls, and boots. It adds up to around 200 tons of our trash. Since no country owns the moon, nobody is responsible for cleaning it up.

There are around 23,000 objects larger than four inches and about 100 million pieces of debris larger than 1 mm (0.04 inches). Tiny pieces of junk might not seem like a big issue, but that debris is moving at 15,000 mph (24,140 kph), ten times faster than a bullet. At that speed, even a fleck of paint can puncture a spacesuit or destroy a sensitive piece of electronics.

Only four Nations have landed on the moon:

The very first nation to reach the surface of the moon was the USSR (now Russia), whose unmanned spacecraft Luna 2 impacted the moon’ surface on September 12, 1959.

The United States became the first country to put a man on the moon on July 20, 1969.

China joined the list in December 2013 when Chang’e 3 lander was the first lunar rover to land on the moon in over thirty years. India is the most recent country to join this list.

On August 23, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 orbiter successfully deployed its Vikram lander and its cargo, the Pragyan rover, which touched down near the moon’s South Pole- making India only the fourth country to ever successfully orchestrate a soft landing on the moon.

The moon experiences earthquakes:

When Apollo 17 astronauts landed on the moon over fifty years ago, they placed seismometers on its surface. The purpose of the seismometers was to detect earthquake-like moonquakes and tremors on the lunar surface. A little over fifteen years ago, using data from those seismometers, scientists determined that the moon experiences its own version of an earthquake every twenty-seven days.

The moon experiences a wide range of temperatures:

The moon experiences some pretty intense temperatures, on both ends of the spectrum, considering how close it is to our life-friendly planet. During the day, temperatures can be as high as 200 degrees Fahrenheit. By the moon’s poles, though, the temperature stays around minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This disparity is thanks to the moon’s lack of an atmosphere.

The moon has fresh-footprints:

In spite of the fact that no person has stepped-foot on the moon’s surface for over fifty years, there are fresh-footprints on the moon. Why? Because there’s no wind or water on the moon, tracks can last millions of years. I’m sure the four astronauts returning to the moon next year will find the footsteps of previous occupiers interesting!

