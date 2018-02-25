A London dad of four girls, including young twins, is documenting life with his bundles of joy one Instagram post at a time, to the delight of many online.
RELATED: Internet fawns over absurdly cute, tiny letter sent in Australia
Simon Hooper and his wife Clementine certainly have their hands full caring for and raising their four girls, and both have highlighted the humor of it all on their respective social media accounts.
Father_of_daughters and mother_of_daughters have attracted quite a following online for honest depictions of parent life.
What we’ve learned: It’s never a dull moment having a 9-year-old, 6-year-old and 10-month-old twins.
Whether it’s a trip to the grocery store, teething shrieks, having little space to sleep or having little time to sleep, people relate to Simon’s plight.
Another monday, another last minute rush to the shops to avoid the armageddon I.e running out of nappies, wipes & baby crack (milk) for the addicts. I basically live in this aisle of the supermarket now. New parents seem to gravitate to me as an "experienced parent" (i.e. the tired looking guy shivering in the corner) and ask "do you know where so and so is please?" My reponse – "Sure 3rd shelf, half way down on the left hand side, buy 3 & get a discount,although you want to use that in combination with blah blah blah." I'm like a walking encyclopaedia of baby product info. I used to use my brain to solve global corporate wide problems. I now use it to calculate bulk buy discounts. #ishouldgetanamebadge #bogofking #iliveherenojoke #dadbrain #lifeinthefastlane #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Teething is now in full effect and the girls want us to know all about it. An email would have sufficed but it seems they'd rather use their voices to get the message across that they really aren't enjoying this stage of development. Its not straight screaming, it's more like the sound a wounded animal might make that just wants to end it all. I can't blame them though, it's like a mini scene from 'Alien' in there at the moment, just in very very slow motion (and of course teeth don't then go on to kill you and the crew of your ship so a few subtle differences but essentially the same). #canyoubulkbuybonjela #teethinglikealien #twins #thisisntfunforanyone #doubleteethingisnotdoublethefun #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife #daddydentist
Is it only me or do all men learn to sleep on an 8 inch strip at the edge of the bed? Irrespective of the size of the bed, or how many people are in it, I always find myself relegated to the 'man zone'. I've become so used to sleeping on this limited area of bed real estate, that I'm confident that I could sleep on top of a wall & not fall off. On the other side of the bed (the promised land), @mother_of_daughters sleeps like a star fish all night long, kneeing me in the back and generally complains about me coming to bed too late, being too cold or my foot encroaching onto her territory. At least the bed's nice and warm, even if the reception isn't sometimes! I hope that next Sunday, on #NationalLieInDay, I'll not only gain another hour in bed, but more space – but it's doubtful ! If you want to regain that hour (and some space for that matter) click in the link in my bio, loads of great prizes to be won @SimbaSleep #bedrealestate #livingontheedge #girls #twins #daughters #therestoomanygirls #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #gopro
Usually our weekends are jam packed with child related activities from the moment we wake to the moment we pass out, but today has been one of those days when we have achieved the sum total of zero multipled by zilch, or what's become known as a 'nothing day'. We've not contributed to progression of the human race in any way, shape or form & have instead basically just been a drain on the worlds oxygen resources & giving absolutely nothing back in return. I genuinely don't think we even went outside, but everyone both needs and deserves a house day now and again. We won't be winning any awards for most energy expended in a day or be handed personalised 'overachiever' medals, but we worked hard on creating a deep imprint on the sofa & I for one am very proud of what we've accomplished. That's what I call proper team work. #wellwritethisdayoff #teamwork #familyganghang #achievednothingandproud #drainonresources #saturday #fatherofdaughters #fod #instadad #dadlife
The wonders of modern technology. Why, oh why did I give my eldest an ipod touch? Yes, its great to stay in contact while im away but my inbox is now full of emoji based spam from my bored daughter. (The emoji poo is a firm favourite). Today while in meetings, I convinced her that because I'm 8 hours ahead of her (I.e. in the future), I could send her the lottery numbers and shes guarenteed to win as i already know the winning ones. Took her a while to figure out that wasn't actually the case, made me laugh though! FYI Yes I look shattered but I've been travelling for 22 hours so what do you expect!! #wecouldhavewonthelottery #remoteparenting #kidsandtechnology #whyalwaystheemojipoo #emojispam #workingaway #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
RELATED: Guy’s “Why you should swipe right” PowerPoint presentation on Tinder works surprisingly well
Clementine regularly posts photos, too, highlighting the joys and pains of motherhood.
I've finally finished reading all your comments and stories about the realities of birth on @natashagrazia article in the Times and I keep thinking how lucky I must have been to have had 4 straightforward births. This pic is taken moments after the twins were born naturally 👶🏼👶🏼 and I found their birth the most empowering and positive of all. But is it really just down to luck? 🍀 having a team around me that I knew and trusted made a massive difference to my confidence. So is continuity of care the answer? Did any of you have a midwife you knew with you for your labour? #birthdiscussion #birthtrauma #continuityofcare #midwives
The twins are going through that creative phase 🙄 give them a crayon (or Mac Ruby Woo lipstick) and they'll give Picasso a run for his money. FYI lipstick doesn't come off carpet, bedding or anything for that matter. Happy weekend folks 👶🏼👶🏼💄🖍 #creativegeniuses #nevertakeyoureyesofftwins #riprubywoo
Today is World Prematurity Day and I found this picture on my phone which @beccyhands took of Ottilie when we was moments old. She was the smaller twin weighing 5lbs 4 onz and seemed so tiny 🐭 we were very fortunate that they didn’t need to go to special care despite them being born a month early. Heading home now on the train to squeeze my babies who I gather from @father_of_daughters have been tearing around the house causing chaos #worldprematurityday #twins
I can’t do up my favourite jeans possibly due to all the delicious food and drink I’ve consumed over Christmas. Do I care? Not one bit. Have I enjoyed every mouthful? Absolutely. Will I be buying any diet books that will either make me feel like a failure or cause my anxiety levels to reach peak limits? Not a chance. Check out @stylemesunday and @bodyposipanda for more body positivity posts and why we should all be embracing our shapes and losing the guilt ridden thoughts not the pounds #bodypositivity #happynothungry #faddiets
Combined, the married couple has more than one million followers on social media.
And it’s easy to see why — they’re one big happy family.
We seem to have been given the gift of time even though I don't remember asking for it. Thanks to the kids who are still not quite adjusted & keep referring to UK time, we're up before the sun rises, providing us with a full-on 15 hours of awake time to stuff with more fillings into than the burger I had for lunch. As a fringe benefit to early rises, not only did we get to transport Ottie around in full diva mode (she refused to take off the glasses or ears, not even for passing princesses), we were also one of the first people into the park, so after necking caffeinated drinks, we hit 'Tower of Terror' – a 13 floor free fall in an elavator (or 'lift' for us British lot). I think I left my breakfast somewhere up on the top floor but everyone came out alive & wanting more. Then, with failing legs by 12pm, all the girls took turns to go on one of the popular rides that never has a queue – my shoulders. I swear I'm 3 inches shorter now than at the start of the day. How come I never get carried!? #dadsshouldersarethebest #leftmybreakfastupstairs #familyganghang @waltdisneyworld @visitflorida #ad #loveflorida #MagicKingdom #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
(H/t Indy 100)