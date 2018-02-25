A London dad of four girls, including young twins, is documenting life with his bundles of joy one Instagram post at a time, to the delight of many online.





Simon Hooper and his wife Clementine certainly have their hands full caring for and raising their four girls, and both have highlighted the humor of it all on their respective social media accounts.

Father_of_daughters and mother_of_daughters have attracted quite a following online for honest depictions of parent life.

What we’ve learned: It’s never a dull moment having a 9-year-old, 6-year-old and 10-month-old twins.

Whether it’s a trip to the grocery store, teething shrieks, having little space to sleep or having little time to sleep, people relate to Simon’s plight.

Clementine regularly posts photos, too, highlighting the joys and pains of motherhood.

Combined, the married couple has more than one million followers on social media.

And it’s easy to see why — they’re one big happy family.

(H/t Indy 100)