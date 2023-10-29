Dallas Cowboys Crush L.A. Rams 43-20, As Eagles Outgun Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely demolished the Los Angeles Rams today during a game hosted by the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 1 PM this afternoon by a final score of 43-20. Dak Prescott finished with a stat line of 304 yards, with an 80.6% completion percentage, 4 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Videos by Rare

The most spectacular play of the game came on Prescott’s first touchdown pass, in which he hit tight end Jake Ferguson in the endzone over two Ram defenders. Ferguson leaped to catch the pass.

Dak’s lone interception was a putrid throw in which he attempted to hit his tight end over the middle at the goal-line and missed by some distance, leading to the ball being tipped and intercepted by Los Angeles. Prescott was sacked on three of the first four plays of the game, and after that point, he was nearly flawless minus the one interception.

The Dallas defense looks as if they are finally finding their way after the early loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs. Before Diggs’ injury, Dallas’ defense was on pace for a record-setting season. Without, they have still been good, but not great. Today, they were simply great.

The win moves Dallas to 5-2 on the season, which leaves them one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles held on for a close victory today against the Washington Commanders. The final score of that game was 38-31. Though Philadelphia still holds the number one spot in the division, today’s game against Washington further exposed the suspect nature of Philadelphia’s defense. Sam Howell put up 31 points. How many points will Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb put up on that same defense next week?

The Cowboys will head to Philadelphia next week in order to battle for first place in the division. This will be the first matchup between Philadelphia and Dallas this season. Jalen Hurts, though he sees no media scrutiny for it, leads the NFL in interceptions. He has thrown 8 already this season. He has also fumbled twice for a total of 10 turnovers in 7 games.

Philadelphia’s defense has also struggled to contain mediocre offenses for the entire season. Dallas has a better defense, and arguably a more efficient offense. All that next Sunday’s game will come down to is whether Dak Prescott decides to play a decent game, or not.

When Prescott shows up, there isn’t much you can do to stop the Cowboys, and when he doesn’t, Dallas struggles to get out of their own way. It has been the same recipe for disaster in Arlington, Texas for several years.