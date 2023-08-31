Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Dead At 91

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys former Executive Gil Brandt sadly passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday. Brandt was a fixture of the Cowboys organization during their Tom Landry years, a time when the Cowboys were the most successful franchise in the National Football League.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones put out the following statement on Brandt’s passing…

We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever… Jerry Jones on passing of Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt

The Spun reports on Brandt’s passing…

Gil Brandt initially served as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the 1950s before being hired by the Dallas Cowboys as their chief talent scout in 1960. Brandt became part of a triumvirate of Cowboys brass that included general manager Tex Schramm and head coach Tom Landry. Together, the three turned the Cowboys from a team that went winless in 1960 to a powerhouse by the end of the decade. Brandt went on to win two Super Bowls as part of the Cowboys and is credited with numerous scouting innovations that are still used today. Our hearts go out to Brandt’s family and loved ones. Legendary Dallas Cowboys Hall Of Famer Has Died Thursday (msn.com)

