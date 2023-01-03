Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During Buffalo-Cincinnati Game, Administered CPR

Buffalo Bills Defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury during the first quarter of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The game is part of the week 17 Monday Night Football Showdown, which was suspended. Hamlin was seen walking the field after he tried to get up from a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, but quickly collapse a few seconds after. Medical personnel worked on the football player for several minutes, who was unresponsive. He fell to the ground around 8:56 p.m.

A stretcher and an ambulance came onto the field as most of the players went off to the sideline to kneel and stand around Hamlin. Several Bills players could be seen crying as Hamlin was quickly tended to by medical professionals, other players were seen holding hands.

Damar Hamlin Collapses

Crews are reportedly administering CPR to Demar Hamlin after this hit. He could really use some prayers right now https://t.co/cgeJeSAVjo — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 3, 2023

Terrifying scene: #Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been down on the field for more than 10 minutes after a hit.



The medical staff is administering CPR to the 24-year-old. Players from the Bills and Bengals are clearly distraught, and many are in tears.



🙏 https://t.co/UeTvf9dLcM — Prime Time Sports Talk (@TalkPrimeTime) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin — this is extremely difficult to watch for the family, his friends and fans #BillsMafia 🙏🏻 — saying now they’ve been administering CPR on the field #Bills pic.twitter.com/ku9l9MXtLl — Wolf of My Street🏡 (@Ryan__Rigg) January 3, 2023

Twitter quickly exploded after the incident occurred live on television, with Jemele Hill tweeting, “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game. Player has been down for several minutes and is receiving CPR, according to the broadcast. This is truly terrifying. Praying for Damar Hamlin.”

“How do you as a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals continue on … to play this game?” ESPN announcer Joe Buck noted during the broadcast.

The team went on to post on its social media, “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” as the Benglas responded with Praying Hands. Hamlin was down for at least 10 minutes.

This story is still developing.