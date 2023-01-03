Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During Buffalo-Cincinnati Game, Administered CPR

Buffalo Bills Defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury during the first quarter of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The game is part of the week 17 Monday Night Football Showdown, which was suspended. Hamlin was seen walking the field after he tried to get up from a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, but quickly collapse a few seconds after. Medical personnel worked on the football player for several minutes, who was unresponsive. He fell to the ground around 8:56 p.m.
A stretcher and an ambulance came onto the field as most of the players went off to the sideline to kneel and stand around Hamlin. Several Bills players could be seen crying as Hamlin was quickly tended to by medical professionals, other players were seen holding hands.
Damar Hamlin Collapses
Twitter quickly exploded after the incident occurred live on television, with Jemele Hill tweeting, “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game. Player has been down for several minutes and is receiving CPR, according to the broadcast. This is truly terrifying. Praying for Damar Hamlin.”
“How do you as a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals continue on … to play this game?” ESPN announcer Joe Buck noted during the broadcast.
The team went on to post on its social media, “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” as the Benglas responded with Praying Hands. Hamlin was down for at least 10 minutes.
This story is still developing.