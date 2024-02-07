Bud Light has released a new commercial in preparation for the Super Bowl featuring several major names including Dana White.

Videos by Rare

This ad comes on the tail of many others in this campaign in which Bud Light calls upon the slogan “easy to drink, easy to enjoy.” Due to the origin of the ads, and the motivation behind them, many Dana White fans are calling him a traitor.

This campaign has stemmed from the massive mistake Bud Light made when openly endorsing the transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney back in the summer of 2023. This decision cost Bud Light millions and millions of dollars in market share value and in sales. As a rebound they came out with this ad campaign to win back their previously loyal customers.

Dana White To Appear In Bud Light Super Bowl Ads, Fans Call Him A Traitor

Dana White makes an appearance in the Super Bowl Bud Light ad. pic.twitter.com/vMWPzTMS6o — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2024

The ad campaign has focused its efforts largely on the NFL fan base. Within a couple months of the intense boycott, Bud Light arranged an ad featuring Travis Kelsey, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

This most recent ad begins with apparent Bud Light fans talking to the “Bud Light magic genie.” Everything that the Bud Light friends in the clip wish comes true. Throughout the video, fans meet Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and Dana White.

After it was released on X, it had many fans of Dana White in extreme disapproval. Though some were swayed by the creativity of the ad, many held their disdain. Some users wrote that despite their efforts, Bud Light “is still gay.” Others offered some satirical advice to Bud Light saying that Dana White should have “held hands” with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for the ad.

While Dana White is the President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and has a conservative reputation, his fans are still not so sure about this latest development.

