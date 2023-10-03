‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Died From Prostate Cancer

Legendary ballroom dancer Len Goodman died after prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to his death certificate.

A former Dancing with the Stars judge, Goodman died April 22 at the age of 78, three days before his birthday. The Daily Express obtained a copy of his death certificate, revealing how he died.

Goodman sat on the DWTS panel for its first 31 seasons, before announcing his departure last year. He remained fairly private about his health battles, though it was widely known he underwent surgery for prostate cancer in 2009.

The show’s Mirrorball trophy has been renamed in his honor, as revealed by co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Len was on this panel for nearly all of our 31 seasons, and though he is certainly irreplaceable,” Hough said, “we wanted to keep his spirit alive.”

