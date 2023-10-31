Dancing With The Stars Winner Found Dead In Hotel Room At 42

Cezary Olszewski, a dancer who won the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ competition, has reportedly died at the age of 42. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his hotel room in Ostroleka, Poland.

There has yet to be a cause of death released, and local authorities are still investigating the reason for Olszewski’s sudden and tragic passing. Daily Mail reports on his death…

Cezary Olszewski was born on July 17, 1981 in Ostroleka. He started training for ballroom dancing in the fourth grade of primary school and won several tournaments before becoming a finalist of the Polish Championships. He appeared on Dancing With The Stars between 2008 and 2010 and won the Crystal Globe in his first year. He won the seventh series of the show performing alongside Magdalena Walach. He also danced alongside Anna Nowak-Ibisz, Grazyna Wolszczak, Anna Popek and Dorota Zawadzka on the TV show. Described by friends as coming from 'a broken family', Olszewski found dance as a way to escape the brutal realities of growing up on a run down housing estate. Drawing parallels with the dancer in the film Billy Elliot, a friend said he escaped the violence by turning to dance.