Daniel Penny to be Charged With Manslaughter in The Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely

Penny, 24, has been accused of killing a homeless man named Jordan Neely on the NYC subway on Friday.

“Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree,” the Manhattan DA’s office stated. “We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”

Jordan Neely, 30, was a subway busker, died tragically on May 1 in Manhattan while on a northbound F train. According to reports, Neely was restrained and placed in a chokehold by Penny, leading to Neely’s death.

Juan Alberto Vazquez, a fellow passenger, captured the interaction between Neely and Penny on film. Vazquez reported to the New York Post that this started when Neely began to give a speech.

“He started screaming in an aggressive manner,” Vazquez stated.”He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired, and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground.”

According to ABC7, Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who had a history of mental illness. At the time of the incident, he was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead. On May 4th, a medical examiner determined Neely was killed by compression of the neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

After the incident occurred, people protested in the streets, calling for justice. As New York City officials sought to understand how the subway incident had led to Neely’s death, people continued to rally for answers.

Mayor Eric Adams described the incident as “tragic. “There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here.”

“However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people off the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations,” he continued.

In a statement to CBS News, the firm representing Penny extended their condolences to Neely and his family.

“When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves until help arrived,” the statement read. “Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

“We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.”

NBC News reported that Neely’s family did not accept Penny’s account of the incident.

“It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” the Neely family attorney stated.