Daughter of Super Bowl Champion Bruce Collie Dies in Plane Crash at Air Show

Devyn Reiley, the daughter of former Sn Francisco 49ers offensive lineman, was one of four people killed in separate aircraft crashes during an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, over the weekend. She was 30.

Reiley’s plane crashed into a nearby lake during the Experimental Airfar Association’s AirVenture show.

“A single-engine North American T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago, around 9 a.m. local time Saturday, July 29, after departing Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to People. “Two people were on board.”

Devyn Reiley. (Bruce Collie/Facebook)

Following the crash of the plane carrying Reiley, two helicopters collided at the air show over Wittman Regional Airport, killing two others.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said both incidents are under investigation.

Reiley was the eldest of 13 children of Collie and wife Holly. A member of the 1985 and ’89 Super Bowl champion Niners, Collie also spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles before his final NFL season in 1991. He was originally drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 1985 (140th overall) out of UT Arlington.

He has posted multiple tributes to his daughter on his Facebook page since the tragedy.

Reiley’s younger sister, Calyn Collie, told People that Reiley was a “beam of light” to those who new her.

“I can confidently say she was one of my best friends, a beloved sister and friend to all who knew her,” Calyn, 21, said. “Her inspiration, hard work, love for the Lord, joy, drive and love for life made her a beam of light, and she touched the lives of thousands.”

“There is a bitter-sweetness that comes with losing her while she did what she loved with all her heart, flying airplanes,” she continues. “My heart also is with my brother-in-law, Hunter Reiley. The three of us were inseparable, and I can fully attest that they had one of those marriages anyone would be jealous of.”

“They recently celebrated their 3-year anniversary and still acted like newlyweds, they were the best of friends, did anything and together and loved every minute of sharing their passions together,” adds Calyn. “I love you and miss you so much, Devyn. Fly High until we meet again.”