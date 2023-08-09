Dave Portnoy Buys ‘Barstool Sports’ Back From Investors

Dave Portnoy, the founder and president of Barstool Sports, has bought back the company from its investors. Portnoy made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that he was motivated to buy back the company to ensure passive censorship will no longer have a place in the company.

Videos by Rare

Portnoy noted that operating on an investor model with publicly available stock ultimately impacted what Barstool Sports could and could not say. PENN Entertainment, a sports gambling and casino company that had acquired Barstool Sports, brought added attention on Barstool Sports from state gambling regulators who weren’t keen on free speech.

“We underestimated just how tough it is for myself and Barstool to operate in a regulated world, where gambling regulators, the New York Times, Business Insider hit pieces, f–ing with the stock price. Every time we did something it was one step forward, two steps back. We got denied licenses because of me, you name it.”

To sum it up, Portnoy is saying that any time Barstool Sports published something the mainstream media didn’t like, government-ogling rags like The New York Times and Business Insider would publish hit pieces to reduce the company’s stock price. Because Barstool Sports was now owned by a company that was government regulated, PENN Entertainment would also have their gambling licenses denied if state stooges didn’t like what Barstool Sports said.

Now that the company has been bought back from PENN Entertainment and is now in Portnoy’s private hands, Barstool Sports once again has complete freedom to say what it wants.

Portnoy said he would never again sell the company. “For us, for Barstool, for the first time in forever, we don’t have to watch what he say, how we talk, what we do, it’s back to the pirate ship.”