Daycare Workers Arrested for Using ‘Excessive Force’

Two former employees at a Buffalo daycare have been arrested and are facing charges of “abusive treatment” of children who attended the facility, according to the New York State Police.

Victoria Stanton, 22, and Karon Anterline, 66, are each facing one count for allegedly using excessive force while employed at the Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane.

The alleged incident occurred one year ago and neither Stanton nor Anterline are employed by the daycare, as both have left since that time, the daycare said.

The Sweet Angels on 1st Street in Newfane, New York. (Sweet Angels website)

Sweet Angels has four locations.

Per WIVB:

“According to documents, state inspectors substantiated several complaints with violations at multiple Sweet Angels facilities.

“State officials cited the Newfane facility on Feb. 10 for using ‘methods of discipline, interaction or toilet training which frighten, humiliate or demean a child are prohibited.’ The compliance status is listed as corrected, but the investigation is still pending.”

Sweet Angels provided a statemen to WIVB following news of the arrests.

“Regardless, we take our responsibilities in serving the children enrolled in our daycare program very seriously and we are fully cooperating with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office regarding this matter,” Sweet Angels said.

“While these charges are extremely troubling it will not impact our commitment to serving the children enrolled in our centers and their families and caregivers we serve.”