Debra Messing Shares ‘Painful’ ‘Will & Grace’ Scene That Left Audience ‘Dead Silent’

The Just Jack & Will podcast premiere event in New York City was a star-studded affair. Among the celebrities in attendance was 54-year-old actress, Debra Messing, who shared some insights about her experience filming her show Will & Grace.

Old Memories

“I think the big fight that Will and Grace got into during the first run,” she shared, referring to a major dispute between the main characters in Season 8. “I think that was surprisingly painful to shoot and I think that it really surprised the audience.”

“And they were dead quiet, which we had never experienced in all the years and so we knew that something important was happening,” she added of the live studio audience. “So, that’s a very clear memory for me.”

The actress, who played Grace Adler, attended the The Tribeca Film Festival event where she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray an emotional scene with Eric McCormack, who played her character’s best friend, Will Truman.

“I felt grateful that the writers gave us the opportunity to do something that had that much gravitas to it, you know?,” she shared. “It’s a sitcom and normally you don’t see that. And so I was just… I was grateful.”

New Adventures

Messing will be making a guest appearance on the new podcast Just Jack & Will: The Will & Grace Rewatch Podcast, hosted by Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes. The podcast is a rewatch series of the beloved show Will & Grace, where the hosts and special guests will dive into what went on behind the scenes during the making of the Emmy-winning show.

“It’s a Will & Grace rewatch podcast for SmartLess Media,” Hayes announced on Instagram.

The idea for the rewatch was created “at a lunch that we were having,” McCormack shared with PEOPLE at the 25-year-anniversary event.

“We started to talk about what would we do if we did a podcast,” he added. “And I said, ‘We could rewatch the show?’”