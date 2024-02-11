Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Rushed to Walter Reed Hospital

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was rushed to the hospital this week after experiencing “symptoms of a bladder issue”,shortly after controversy arose regarding his “secret” trip to Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Austin, 70, was taken back to Walter Reed by his security detail at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2024/02/11/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-rushed-hospital/72563763007/

As more information about Austin’s unannounced trip to Walter Reed emerged, it was revealed that he requested the ambulance to arrive at the Pentagon without lights or sirens.

The defense secretary has not yet transferred his responsibilities to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, and no further information about Austin’s condition has been released.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers remarks during a meeting with Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Duale at the Pentagon on February 07, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. The two military leaders spoke on increasing military cooperation and security in Africa and support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)