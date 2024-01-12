The Biden administration’s defense secretary Lloyd Austin went ‘missing in action’ for multiple days, comically enough, completely unnoticed by the Biden administration.

According to a recent report by CNN the Pentagon recently announced that the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had undergone prostate surgery on December 22 of last year. It turns out that only Lloyd Austen’s inner circle knew much about the situation. This seems fair enough, the poor man may have just been trying to retain his privacy. Lloyd Austin was on the road to a normal recovery when he began experiencing severe pain and so was rushed to the hospital.

He was rushed to the hospital, Walter Reed National military Medical Center, on January 1. When he arrived it turned out that his pain was coming from complications with the surgery. Lloyd Austin was experiencing: “… Nausea with severe abdominal, leg and hip pain.” It was then discovered that Secretary Austin had a urinary tract infection.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Temporarily Goes ‘MIA’

Despite all of this happening between December 22 and January 1, Biden and crew had no clue that Lloyd Austin was even in the hospital much less the reason for him being in the hospital until Tuesday of this week. That’s at least an eight day stretch at the beginning of the year in which the President had no clue where one of his top aides was.

Thankfully, according to the doctors: “… His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we expect a full recovery although this can be a slow process.” The doctors further added that Secretary Austin was not on anesthesia or unconscious at any time.

While it may come as a concern to some that the lines of communication between some of our top officials is so bad that more than a week went by, it’s also a tad hysterical.