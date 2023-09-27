Delta 8 Gummies vs. Carts: How it Works

Gummies are a form of edible, so the experience will be different than inhaling Delta 8 THC through a cart. Let’s take a look at how it all works.

When vaping Delta 8 THC through a cart, the vapor goes into your lungs, and then it gets absorbed into your bloodstream and, from there, into your brain. This results in a much faster-acting high than any other form of Delta 8 THC consumption. Because the Delta 8 THC is being absorbed into your bloodstream and moved to your brain very quickly, the amount of time you will feel the effects will be shorter. For this reason, many people use carts to counteract oncoming feelings of sadness, anxiety, or stress. It’s a quick and straightforward way to consume Delta 8, which allows someone in the beginning of a nervous episode to both calm his mind and body before entering into a full-on anxiety or panic attack. It’s great for a quick solution to something like that or for when you’re just trying to relax for forty-five minutes.

Gummies, on the other hand, work in a very different way. When you eat a gummy, it goes through your system and into your stomach and then moves to your liver. Your liver will then convert the Delta 8 THC into a stronger form that combines with the original Delta 8 THC before moving to your bloodstream. Because there are more channels that the Delta 8 needs to go through, the effects of a gummy will take longer to go into effect, but the duration of the impact will last longer as a result of the more intense form of the Delta 8 produced by the interaction with your liver. All cannabinoids are fat-soluble, which means that the fat cells in your body absorbs them, storing them for more extended amounts of time than they would things that are water-soluble. You can expect these effects to kick in anywhere from thirty minutes to two hours, with peak effects lasting anywhere from three to six hours – again, this part really all depends on you. It’s always a good idea to take any edible with a spoonful of peanut butter or something fatty to help the cannabinoid metabolize.

So, if vaping Delta 8 THC is good for preventing anxiety and stress relief, why should you use a Delta 8 Gummy? Well, Delta 8 Gummies have all the same effects of vaping a Delta 8 Cart, but the effects last much longer, allowing for relief over many hours. This can be beneficial to treat sore muscles after you just got in a sick pump at the gym or if you’re having trouble sleeping due to stress and anxiety. The long-lasting effects are often excellent to give yourself a break for more than just an hour or so. It’s also a perfect substitute for a cart for anyone who feels uncomfortable with the idea of vaping, as there are no concerns of negative lung interactions when you’re eating a gummy.

Benefits of Delta 8 Gummies

Dealing with muscle, joint, and bone pain and minimizing stress, anxiety, and sleep are all easily accomplishable with Delta 8 gummies. The best part, though, is that you don’t have to worry about the more intense side effects of Delta 9 THC that often cause causal weed users to worsen their anxiety and stress.

Drawbacks of Delta 8 Gummies

As with anything, there exist some drawbacks to using Delta 8 THC. These side effects won’t exist for everyone, but it’s always important to be aware of possible negative consequences of what you’re putting into your body. In a survey published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, authors noted side effects of delta-8 THC, including:

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulties with short-term memory

Altered sense of time

Anxiety and paranoia

Conclusion

We’re not living in an easy time to be a human being, and more people than ever are dealing with stress, anxiety, and an overall need to relax daily. So, if you’re over the age of 21 and looking for a way to forget about your problems for a while before getting a good night’s sleep, chances are you could benefit from a Delta 8 gummy or two. They taste good, and you won’t have to worry about going into four hours of nervousness, racing anxiety, or feeling like your brain is slowly turning into Nickelodeon slime.



