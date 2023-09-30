What is Delta-8?

Delta-8 THC is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis Sativa plants, but it’s not present in significant levels. Therefore, concentrated amounts of Delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We’ve all heard of CBD and Delta-9, but research suggests that other cannabinoids positively affect the body. Delta-8 allows the user to experience the same euphoria, relaxation, and mental health benefits without the overwhelming sensations associated with Delta-9 (what we typically think of as weed).

Why Delta-8 pre-rolls?

Rolling a joint can be a tricky process. It requires a certain level of skill to get it just right, from evenly distributing the cannabis to properly packing it to ensure a smooth and even burn. Pre-rolls take away that hassle. Studies have shown that vapes get smokers much higher than pre-rolls, and while there’s a place and time to engage with those euphoric effects, it’s not for everyone. Delta-8 pre-rolls work by burning the flower and inhaling the smoke. The Delta-8 THC in the flower is absorbed through the lungs and into the bloodstream, producing the desired effects at a slow and gradual pace.

Are Delta-8 pre-rolls safe?

If you buy from an online retailer that third-party tests their products, Delta-8 pre-rolls are generally considered safe. Reputable suppliers will have their products tested by independent labs to ensure purity and potency.

How Many Hits Will I Need To Feel the Effects?

Dosing cannabinoids Delta-8 THC is challenging. The amount you inhale from your pre-roll could vary depending on the force with which you inhale. The best way to get a read on how strong the Delta-8 will be for you is to take one or two deep inhales and wait thirty minutes.

It’s better to take less at the beginning and slowly increase your dose to avoid going too far- it will also save you money in the long run. You can always take another hit, but when you take one too many, it may take some time until the effects fade off, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

What are the benefits of Delta-8 pre-rolls?

Less Anxiety:

Delta-8 products are a great way to relieve stress and anxiety. They allow you to shut off that pesky part of your brain that races and makes you worried.

Boost in Creativity/Imagination:

Delta-8 products are awesome if you’re trying to be more creative or imaginative. Got a poem to write? I highly recommend lighting a pre-roll up.

Pain Relief/Better Sleep:

Delta-8 products are perfect for people who struggle to find sleep. Sick of taking melatonin or having a nightcap? Try a pre-roll, it’s medically better for you.

Relaxation:

Sometimes you just wanna have a relaxing evening. Maybe watch a movie, eat some food, and just hang out- now think about how great that would be with the euphoric effects of Delta-8?

The Negatives Of Smoking Delta-8 Carts:

Many of the negative side-effects associated with Delta-8 are similar to those of Delta-9. In other words, too much of anything is a bad thing. Even though Delta-8 provides a more mild high, In a survey published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, authors noted side effects of Delta-8 THC, including:

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulties with short-term memory

Altered sense of time

Anxiety and paranoia

