Democrat Bernie Sanders Caught Handing $200k In Campaign Donor Money To Family

Bernie Sanders, the self-described Democratic Socialist senator from Vermont whose promises to the poor and destitute made him a millionaire, was recently caught doing the most millionaire-type thing possible – funneling money to the Sanders Institute, the nonprofit organization run by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and his stepson David Driscoll.

Campaign reports filed by Sanders shows that he donated a total of $200,000, from his campaign fund to the Sanders Institute. Half of the nearly quarter-million-dollar donation was made in January, and the other half of the donation was made in March.

The $200,000 represents the most money Sanders gave to any single organization during this election cycle. Ironically, after employer taxes are considered, most of the $200,000 donation would cover Driscoll’s $153,000 annual salary and benefits, with a little left over.

Despite being worth an estimated $3 million and owning three homes – not bad for a socialist! – Sanders has always been a vocal critic of wealthy people. In 2021, Sanders joined fellow progressive senators in introducing the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act. At the bill’s introduction, Sanders said, “At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes and treat their employees with the dignity and respect they deserve. That is what this legislation will begin to do.”

But Sanders is no dummy when it comes to avoiding taxes. Just like many other very wealthy people, Sanders’ 501(c)(3) nonprofit allows him to avoid paying taxes on large influxes on cash, especially from his book sales. Whenever Sanders gets paid a large chunk of change, he simply “donates” the entire amount to the nonprofit his stepson runs. When Sanders needs cash, his wife can “pay herself” out of the nonprofit. Instead of paying 40% in taxes had he not donated the money to his own nonprofit, he can pay 15% to 25% in taxes instead.

The Washington Post reported in 2019 that Sanders earned $1.7 million in 2017 and 2018 from book royalties, an amount upon which Sanders should have paid about $680,000 in taxes. Funny enough, after not existing in 2016, the Sanders Institute received almost $1.2 million in contributions in 2017 and 2018.

Had that $1.2 million been donated all by Bernie Sanders, this means Sanders only paid taxes on about $500,000, perhaps about $200,000, with the remaining $300,000 likely going to towards expenses that include the $575,000 lakefront home he purchased in 2016. All told, our most famous Democratic Socialist, hero of the poor and scourge of the wealthy, would have avoided paying about $480,000 in taxes.