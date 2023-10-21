Democrat Congresswoman Shows How Peaceful the Democratic Party Is (Video)

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is doing her part to make her Democratic Party the reigning Party of Peace and Love and Tolerance (and The Science™!). In a recent phone call to her staffer, she let the young man know just how loving and peaceful she is. Here’s what she had to say when the staffer presumably told her that he would have to ask another staffer about the date of an upcoming event.

“I don’t want you to do a g********* thing. I want you to have a f****** brain, I want you to have read it, I want you to say, ‘Congresswoman it was such-and-such date.’ That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff that I want to have. So if some stupid other m*********** did it, and I don’t have the information, nobody sent me the information, I need to ensure my schedule and if Boo-Boo did it, S*** A** did it, F******* did it, and nobody knows a g******** thing in my office, k? Nothing. I gave it to you. Your job was to get it on the calendar, imprint it in your brain, or send me the information back saying, ‘Congresswoman, I made sure that the Ovide Duncantell event that you gave me for so-and-so- date at 7 is on the f****** calendar.’ Not to, ‘Oh, Jerome has it,’ okay? So when I called Jerome, he only sit up there like a fat a**, stupid idiot, talking about what the f*** he doesn’t know. Okay? Both of y’all are f******, are f****** a*******. It’s the worst s*** I could’ve ever have put together. Two g******** big-a** children. F****** idiots. Serve no g******** purpose. Ain’t managing nobody, nobody’s respecting them, nobody gives a s*** about what you doing. And you ain’t doing s***. And this is an example of it. I gave it to Jerome. This is not child’s work. Okay?”

Leaked audio obtained by @CurrentRevolt shows Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating a staffer: "F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose … Nobody gives a shit about what you're doing and you ain't doing shit!"



Ranking Member Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)