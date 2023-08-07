Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says Republicans Are Criminals For Investigating Biden DOJ (Video)

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett said the best way to handle Republicans investigating the weaponization of the federal government is to weaponize the federal government and have them criminally charged.

But don’t forget – Jasmine Crockett wants you to continue expressing your thoughts! But she also wants you to make certain your thoughts are in line with the Democratic Party narrative or you’ll be held criminally liable.

No, seriously, check out what she said on her Twitter video.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Republicans investigating weaponization of government by Biden's DOJ "are really getting dangerously close, in my opinion, to criminal culpability in and of themselves" pic.twitter.com/VswbDjhDUW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

“It is absolutely ridiculous that we have these actions that are playing out by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle [the Republicans], you know, they are really getting dangerously close, in my opinion, to criminal culpability in and of themselves as well. And so, if I were them, I would stop taking so many actions – and continue to express your thoughts! – but they are the ones that are weaponizing government when they are taking our committees…”

Of course, Crockett never bothered reading the Constitution, which is likely why she’s a Democrat. But if she ever wants to change her political affiliation to something a little less Marxist, she’ll see the Speech or Debate Clause under Article I, Section 6 that says you can’t arrest members of Congress for what they say on as part of their legislative duties.

Plus, there’s the whole thing about the House of Representatives having the power to review the activities of the federal government. And let’s not forget to mention that the United States House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was created by the House of Representatives.

So, ironically, as Jasmine Crockett is the one who wants to criminalize speech said in Congress, then she’s the one committing treason.

Jasmine Crockett is just another Democrat who’s been turned on to the Marxist idea that you should be allowed to throw people in jail for doing completely legal things.