Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Republicans ‘Domestic Enemies’ (Video)

During a speech today in front of the Capitol building, Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett called Republicans ‘domestic enemies’ of the United States, immediately sparking backlash nationwide.

Crockett can be quoted as saying during her inflammatory speech, “And right now, we know that they are continually trying to tear us down from within. When we swore our oath, we swore our oath to protect against enemies foreign and domestic, and let me tell you something, those of us that serve on Oversight, especially those of us who are specifically Democrat, I feel like we are constantly fighting domestic enemies, and no one should feel that way. The American people should be outraged right now. Outraged.”

While delivering this speech, Crockett raises her voice several times, ending in a shout. See a clip of the unhinged rant below…

UNHINGED: Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Republicans are "domestic enemies" pic.twitter.com/31YPSJhIvw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Remember, this is all about the impeachment of Joe Biden, which House Republicans officially started today. Even though a majority of Americans say that the Nation is worse off since Biden took office, and an even higher majority is struggling to make ends meet during the Biden Presidency, Democrats refuse to acknowledge the President’s overwhelming unpopularity.

Polling shows that even a 42% of of Democrats believe that Biden is guilty of some illegal or unethical action, while an overwhelming majority of Republicans believe so, at 96%.

This impeachment inquiry is not only justified, it is long overdue.