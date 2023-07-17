Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “We Have Been Fighting To Make It Clear That Israel Is A Racist State!” (Video)

Democrat Representative from Washington, Pramila Jayapal, recently claimed that she and Democrat Party have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist State. These comments were made at a recent Netroots Nation event.

Pro-Palestine protestors burst into the hall where the event was being held, shouting and waving flags in front of the camera. Jayapal then stood from her chair and attempted to address the protestors, saying, “Guys, let me say something. Let me say something, as somebody that’s been in the streets, and has participated in a lot of demonstrations, I think I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist State. That the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy. That the dream of a two-State solution is slipping away from us, that it is, that is does not even feel possible. It does not even feel possible, and I want you to know that while you may, while you may have arguments with, with, whether or not some of us onstage are fighting ahrd enough, I do want you to know that there is an organized opposition on the other side, and it isn’t the people on this stage.”

See a clip of that statement below…

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal attempts to appease so-called "Free Palestine" protesters after they hijacked a leftist conference: "We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!" pic.twitter.com/9p2aX6uh4F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2023

Despite the rise of antisemitic politicians like Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, Jewish Americans continue to vote overwhelmingly Democrat, with over 70% of American Jews voting Democrat in the 2020 Election.

When will Jewish Americans awaken to the fact that the Democrat Party has been a main purveyor of antisemitic rhetoric. More importantly, how could they continue to support this Party?