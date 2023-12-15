Democrat Senator Ben Cardin’s Staffer Exposed For Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Building

Today the Daily Caller released a video filmed by a Senate staffer, of two individuals having unprotected gay anal sex in the Hart 216 Senate Judiciary Room. The Daily Caller reports on that extremely graphic video…

Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows. The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex. A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed. https://dailycaller.com/2023/12/15/staffer-caught-filming-sex-tape-senate-hearing-room/

After the extremely graphic footage had been released, independent investigative reporter Laura Loomer broke the exclusive that the staffer who filmed the video, and participated in this disgusting act, works for Maryland Democrat Senator Ben Cardin. Loomer posted the footage leaked by Daily Caller with an update to her Twitter feed just hours ago.

I can exclusively confirm that the Senator whose staffer was caught filming a gay sex tape in the Senate Hearing room is Democrat Senator Ben Cardin. @SenatorCardin https://t.co/rGIAIGKmm6 pic.twitter.com/YieY9e5G59 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2023

After exposing that the staffer who filmed the video works for Ben Cardin, Loomer additionally revealed the name of the individual. His name is reportedly Aidan Maese-Czeropski. Not only does Maese-Czeropski work for Ben Cardin, but he has also been featured in several campaign ads for President Joe Biden.

See video obtained by Loomer of Maese-Czeropski in one of Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign ads below…

The Democrat Staffer of Senator Ben Cardin @SenatorCardin who filmed himself making a gay sex tape in the Hart Senate building is named Aidan Maese-Czeropski.



Additionally, @JoeBiden has featured Aidan Maese-Czeropski in several of his campaign ads!!



Here’s the… https://t.co/aNlcUfeeGk pic.twitter.com/1CGJJfIDG7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2023

The Democrats are extremely clear. They want degeneracy to take over, and there is nothing more degenerate than the disgusting act committed by Aidan Maese-Czeropski in the Hart 216 Judiciary room.

Ben Cardin should be investigated for hiring such individuals, and bringing them into the Capitol. Aidan Maese-Czeropski needs to be arrested, along with his friend.