Democrats Urging Biden to Revamp Campaign Message on Economy

The next election will be tough on Joe Biden when it comes to explaining the state of the economy. It’s no secret the president has received incredibly poor marks in that area — and Democrats have said they realize that.

As The Hill relayed, “with inflation still high, interest rates on goods stubbornly through the roof and the housing market hobbling, Biden’s handling of the economy takes hit after hit in polls.”

Voters on both sides have indeed been saying they felt better off financially under Donald Trump — who Biden is likely to face off again in the 2024 general election.

So Dems want Biden to change his message on the matter into something, well, you know, more positive.

Right now, the polls are nothing but bad news for Biden when it comes to money matters.

President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House. (Getty)

Per the Hill:

“One of those surveys, an Economist/YouGov poll from October, found only 39 percent of voters approve of Biden’s handling of jobs and the economy. At the same time, Reuters/Ipsos polling puts the economy as the most important issue concerning Americans for more than a hundred weeks running.

“In a New York Times-Siena College opinion poll released earlier this month, voters in six battleground states said they trusted Trump over Biden on the economy, 59 percent to 37 percent. Those six states are going to be imperative to a Biden win come next November.”

Those numbers are so bad for Biden that some some changing the message for the campaign may not even make a difference.

“We cannot, just through sheer repetition, convince voters of something that is not their lived reality when it comes to economics,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the PCCC, via The Hill.

Meanwhile, Republicans fully intend to use Biden’s poor economy grades against him. Mostly, Americans know what the economy has been like under Biden, and no amount of spin is likely to change it.