Dems Expressing Anxiety Over Biden’s Age, Frailty

If Joe Biden were to win a second term as U.S. president, he would be 86-years old by the time it ends. That’s something Republicans are always quick to point out — but now, Biden’s side is beginning to mention it, too.

Already, Biden, 80, walks slowly and seems to deliver his speeches deliberately.

“He is in a period of his life where passing and death is imminent,” Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Lorain County in Ohio, told The Washington Post. “We are all on a ticking clock. But when you’re at his age or at Trump’s age, that clock is ticking a little faster, and that’s a concern for voters.”

President Joe Biden addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 19 in New York City. (Getty)

Sweda added that she hears from voters who express similar concerns. That much has become evident in poll after poll asking Americans how they feel about Biden as president for another six years. Should Bidcen be re-elected, he would establish himself, for a second time, as the oldest person to assume office.

Per the WP:

“This series of political vulnerabilities — along with House Republicans announcing an impeachment inquiry and the Justice Department indicting Biden’s son on gun charges — is now sending waves of anxiety through parts of the Democratic Party, as some fret about whether the man who helped oust Donald Trump from the White House may not have the vitality, at 80, to successfully prevent a return. ” … To support a president who often answers age questions by saying, “Watch me,” aides have often spoken publicly of his stamina and his grueling schedule during overseas trips. Biden’s campaign has launched an early $25 million ad campaign that includes television spots showing the president looking energetic and brisk during a nearly 40-hour round-trip journey to a Ukrainian war zone.”