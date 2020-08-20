Authorities in Denver have released a haunting surveillance photo showing three individuals in hoodies and masks who they believe started a house fire that killed five family members, including an infant and a 2-year-old.

The fire, which occurred on August 5th, killed 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol as well as their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija. Djibril’s sister, 25-year-old Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed. Three other people in the house were able to escape by jumping out a second-story window.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set at the Senagalese family’s home. The three suspects were also observed leaving the scene in a darkly colored four-door Sedan. There is a $14,000 reward out for information leading to their arrest currently.

National Muslim leaders, as well as local Muslim leaders in Denver, are calling for local authorities to investigate the fire as a hate crime.

The family set up a GoFundMe for the funeral costs and other family expenses.

Djibril Diol, aka Djiby had passed away in a tragic house fire. Djiby, his wife, his sister, his daughter and his niece all passed away. Djiby a cared for his family, his brothers and parents. Djiby a young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering has left behind a community that he so deeply loved and cared for. We are saddened by the loss of a loving Dad, a nurturing husband, and a caring brother to all of us. Please help the family with the cost of sending the bodies back homes for a proper burial.

Consul General of Senegal Elhadji Ndao arrived from New York to meet with family of the fire victims and Senegalese community in Green Valley Ranch #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dmABabyI0X — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 6, 2020

The crime so shook the Senegalese community across the nation that members of the Senegalese consulate in New York flew to Denver at the request of the leader of Senegal in order to meet with the victim’s family.