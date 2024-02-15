Detroit Pistons Player Arrested After Punching Opponent in Hallway Before Game vs. Phoenix Suns

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after allegedly punching Phoenix Suns big man Drew Eubanks in the face in a hallway altercation before the game.

What led to the encounter is still to be determined. Stewart’s act marred the return of coach Monty Williams, who led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and is now the coach of the Pistons.

“It’s unfortunate what happened before the game,” Suns star Kevin Durant told reporters. “It’s supposed to be a brotherhood, but I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league. Hopefully, we can move on from it.

“We all support Drew.”

I asked Drew Eubanks about incident with Isaiah Stewart.



Said he was heading to the lockerroom inside arena when stopped by Stewart. Had words, and Eubanks said Stewart sucker punched him.



Security intervened and he's fine. Stewart is out tonight due to injury. #Suns #Pistons — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 15, 2024

Eubanks said that Stewart “suck-punched” him before the game. Stewart was released shortly after being arrested. A suspension from the NBA could be on the way.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Phoenix emerged victorious in the actual game, blowing out Detroit by a 116-100 count.