Did The Late Matthew Perry Beat Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau As A Child?

It has been one of the biggest questions in Canadian pop culture for many years now… Did actor Matthew Perry beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the pair were growing up together in Canada?

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the late Matthew Perry claimed that he and a classmate beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in the 5th grade in Ottawa, Canada. Buzzfeed reported on this, “Perry mentioned he was reminded of the story from his best friend Chris Murray who also joined in on the school yard scrap. When Kimmel asked why they fought Trudeau, Perry responded with an answer obvious to anyone whose known a 12 year old kid: “I think he was excelling at a sport that we weren’t as good at. It was pure jealousy”.”

The pair even had an exchange about the matter on Twitter. Trudeau tweeted, “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

Perry responded, saying, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)” Classic Perry humor.

I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

Perry later walked back his claims in an interview with Stephen Colbert, saying,”There was a big rumour about us. That I beat [Trudeau] up in grade school”. When Colbert asked if he actually fought the pre-teen Prime Minister, Perry responded with a simple, “I don’t think so!”

Whether it happened, or not, it surely is a great story that brought laughs to all involved. With Perry’s recent tragic passing, it’s important to remember the laughs. Rest in peace, Matthew Perry!