Disgraced US Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison

Disgraced US Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing his female patients during his long career with US Gymnastics, has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in prison.

Nassar is being held at Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. He is reportedly now in stable condition after the attack. Nassar was reportedly stabbed in the back, and in the chest.

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday. One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. https://news.yahoo.com/disgraced-sports-doctor-larry-nassar-122317728.html

Nassar surely destroyed the lives of hundreds of women with his vicious sexual assault. It seems that individuals in prison are not fond of Nassar, either.