As society continues to re-examine its mistreatment of people of all kinds, Disney has decided to help enforce change. The Muppet Show, which streaming service Disney+ has released five seasons of, will now feature a content disclaimer warning of “offensive content” at the beginning of each episode of the show.

Episodes of The Muppet Show on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers will now be able to watch the iconic characters from the show such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and their other celebrity guests, but they will see the content warning that says:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The statement also says, “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” although not specifying what Disney actually considers offensive on the show. However, some of the characters do depict Native American, Middle Eastern, and Asian people. In the fifth season, Johnny Cash is even seen performing in front of a Confederate flag.

The same content warning that will appear on The Muppet Show will also appear on other favorite Disney+ movies, including The Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Swiss Family Robinson. The content disclaimers stem from Disney’s Stories Matter initiative. They said, “Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well.”

