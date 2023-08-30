Disney Sinks To New ‘Woke’ Low, Stock Tumbles

Disney stock tumbled to below $84 for the first time since 2014, and fell to an even lower $82.57 the morning of August 25th after its release of its dismal quarterly earnings report.

The earnings report shows that US and Canadian subscriptions to its streaming service Disney+ had not just fallen by 300,000 subscriptions, but had dropped a staggering 24% overall after its deal with India’s Hotstar, that country’s largest online streaming service. Disney has also experienced a string of box office flops that has lost the company almost $1 billion.

The 9-year low is a far cry from its peak of $197 per share on March 12, 2021. Since that day, the per share stock value in the entertainment giant has dropped a staggering 58%.

The beginning of the dramatic drop in Disney’s stock price on that day occurred the same week as when the company expressed its opposition to the signing into law of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. Often derided in the media as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, Wikipedia says the Act prohibits classroom discussion or classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation is from kindergarten to 3rd grade, and allows restrictions on those topics from 4th to 12th grades when it is not deemed to be either “age appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate.” Proponents of the law say that discussion of sexual behaviors and gender identity should belong between supervising parents and their children, and not be a matter of classroom discussion.

To the disappointment of its once-loyal fanbase, Disney has not just doubled down on the Leftist belief that teachers should be allowed to delve into their students’ personal matters without parental supervision, it has intentionally placed Leftist narratives on gender and race into its offerings in the movie theaters. For example, whereas its feature-length cartoons Lightyear and Elemental should have been simple – and very successful – children’s entertainment, Disney decided Lightyear needed same-sex kissing and Elemental needed a non-binary character and lectures on “systemic racism.” Disney released a remake of The Little Mermaid, simply to have a non-white character in the lead role. Likewise, Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White promises to be more of the same, and is predicted by analysts to fare even worse than The Little Mermaid did at the box office. Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny showed its iconic and masculine lead character as being largely helpless and in need of his female costar for rescuing.

Disney’s fans are known for being some of the most – if not the most – brand-loyal fans in the world. But as Disney is finding out, loyalty goes both ways, and even its rabid fanbase has said its had enough of being force-fed the Woke narrative. And Disney will continue to collapse, at least until it begins to respect that its fans want entertainment and not politics.

