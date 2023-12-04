Divers Find Remains From U.S. Air Force Aircraft Crash Off Japan

Divers from the U.S. and Japan have discovered the remains of five crew members from a U.S. Air Force aircraft that crashed during a training mission outside southwestern Japan last week, Air Force officials said.

Videos by Rare

Along with that, divers have discovered wreckage from the CV-22 Osprey that crashed off Yakushima island with eight Americans on board.

Per the Associated Press:

“The Air Force Special Operations Command said two of the five newly located remains have been recovered but their identities have yet to be determined. The joint U.S.-Japanese search operation is still working to recover the remains of three other crew members from the wreckage, it said.

“The search is continuing for the two people who are still missing, it said.

“… On Monday, divers from the Japanese navy and U.S. military spotted what appeared to be the front section of the Osprey, along with possibly five of the missing crew members, Japan’s NHK public television and other media reported.

“Japanese navy officials declined to confirm the reports, saying they could not release details without consent from the U.S.”

The Air Force added in a statement: “The main priority is bringing the Airmen home and taking care of their family members. Support to, and the privacy of, the families and loved ones impacted by this incident remains AFSOC’s top priority,” it said in a statement.

A vessel carrying divers makes its way toward the wreckage of a U.S. Air Force aircraft. (Boston 25 News)