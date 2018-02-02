Welcome to Black History Month in the United States under President Donald Trump.

February is Black History Month and to start it off, Ivanka Trump, daughter of and senior adviser to the president, a man accused multiple times of being racist, took an absolute Twitter bashing from people outraged at the statement she tweeted attempting to shine a light on heroic African-Americans who fought to deliver civil rights.





“During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.”

Ivanka Trump should be used to such reactions when it comes to matter of race and other hot topics such as the sexual assault and harassment of women. She was hounded after tweeting praise of Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying, “Let’s all come together, women, & men, & say #TIMESUP!”

Her father has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women.

As for her attempt to bridge a racial gap that has seemingly grown wider during the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, Ivanka probably has steered clear of reading her comments.

Her post was not happily received, to say the least.

Are you serious? Do you know who your dad is? I’m interested in what you’ll say when it’s Hispanic heritage month. — Rich Hielscher (@HielscherRich) February 1, 2018

Maybe tag your father, I don't think he knows… "[white supremacists] are very fine people" — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) February 1, 2018

Responsive tweets started to pour in with one reading, “Do you know who your dad is?” Another reminded her of the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville as being called “very fine people” by President Trump.

Another reminded her of the ongoing struggle in Puerto Rico following massive Hurricane damage and the way in which Trump attacked the mayor of Puerto Rico.

Unless they live in Puerto Rico. Right Ivanka?? — Hamilton Gibbons (@HamiltonGibbons) February 1, 2018

Irony is dead. — Joe Papp (@joepabike) February 1, 2018

And finally, some couldn’t understand why Ivanka went with “all Americans” in ending her tweet with, “we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans…”

It is, after all, Black History Month.

Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use "sojourners" in the correct context 🤔 — Sonya 🌻❄♊🍷🌊 (@suiteplat) February 1, 2018

She just "All Lives Matter" 'd Black History Month. — VW (@jamesvanwag) February 1, 2018