Well, this is definitely a new one. A 46-year-old man had a literal screwdriver pulled out of his rectum after her apparently “pushed it inside himself” and left it there for a week. Why? Well, the curious fella was probably embarrassed, and we don’t blame him.

The unnamed man, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, went to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami with life-the main septic shock. The man was apparently complaining of a week-long abdominal and pelvic pain. After doctors performed a CT scan of the man’s abdominal area, they found what appeared to be a screwdriver.

Doctors tried to remove the screwdriver without surgery but were unsuccessful due to a large number of hard feces and blood. How long was this screwdriver you might ask? It was 8.2 inches long by 11.1 inches wide. Yikes! The screwdriver had managed to pierce a part of his large intestine and dug itself into the buttock muscle.

Luckily, it was successfully removed by doctors, and the patient was found to be doing well “with a function on ostomy during a return visit in two weeks.” They were able to drain his right buttock abscess and performed a colostomy to redirect the waste into a bag that was outside of his body.

The Florida man was discharged to Behavioral Health for inpatient treatment of his psychiatric disorder. According To Dr. Youseff Shaban, who wrote a report of the incident for Annals of Medicine & Surgery, it is important for the surgeon to maintain high suspicion when they encounter psychiatric patients with stomach or rectal pain.

He wrote, “The patient may not be forthcoming with information secondary to embarrassment or possibly psychiatric issues. Providers must express empathy and compassion while maintaining nonjudgmental composure.” Wishing this man a speedy speedy recovery.