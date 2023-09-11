Dog Escapes Home, Sneaks Into Metallica Concert

A pup named Storm decided it needed a little rock ‘n’ roll and went to see Metallica all by itself after escaping from its home in Inglewood, California.

Videos by Rare

The band confirmed as much on their Facebook page.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” the post read in reference to the pooch and their ongoing tour. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

Metallica also posted a picture of Storm sitting in the stands.

Storm the dog sits in the stands at a Metallica concert. (Facebook)

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” the band wrote. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ “Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’”

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform at State Farm Stadium on September 1 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty)

So yes, after a night at the shelter, Storm was reunited with its family.

“You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour,” the band wrote. “But this dog sure did have her day.”