Dog Sneaks Into Neighbor’s Pool When He Thinks No One is Looking (Video)

Hey, humans aren’t the only ones who have a desire to skinny-dip in someone else’s pool.

Just ask Zeppole, a Golden Retriever-looking canine who hails from New Jersey. The dog is owned by Erin Farley and has actually become quite the hit on TikTok. Sneaking into the neighbor’s pool is just one example of why.

He’s only 1-years old, but has all sorts of antics up his sleeve. That is, when he’s not skinny-dipping.

As can be seen in the video, he climbed over a white fence — likely designed to keep OUT intruders — then headed straight for the water. When his owner attempted to retrieve him, well, you guessed it. He only took a further plunge.

Then, of course, he did his best doggie paddle.

“From the moment I got him he has kept me on my toes,” Farley told Inside Edition. “A couple weeks ago, he just started to hop over the fence and go into the pool. And when I tried to get him to come out, he’d act like he didn’t have any idea who I was. (The video) is the first time I saw how he got over.”

She later added: “He’s so goofy. He really has a personality of his own.”

