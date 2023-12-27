Dolly Parton Sings To Dying Fan For His Final Wish

Legendary singer Dolly Parton, who shocked America with her stellar Thanksgiving Day performance at the Dallas Cowboys game this year, is back in the headlines today after performing yet another heartwarming good deed.

Parton reportedly called a fan, LeGrand Golden, a man who has been placed into hospice care, created a Bucket list in which he included his wish to meet Dolly Parton. Hearing the news, Parton made a call, telling the adoring fan, “Hey LG, it’s Dolly P. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that…I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted.”

See the Bucket list of Parton’s #1 fan below…

It is great that this fan got to cross another item off of his Bucket list, and Dolly Parton is a kind soul for performing such a good deed.

So often, famous stars dismiss their fans, avoiding them and doing everything possible to keep their distance. While Parton may be a Country music legend, she’s still down to Earth, and that is perhaps exactly why she is a legend.