Domestic Violence Suspect Shot By Deputy After Standoff

A man suspected of domestic violence was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after a standoff in Bothell, Washington, authorities said.

The suspect, 29, allegedly had barricaded himself in an apartment with a 56-year-old woman and a child being held against their will.

Deputies arrived to find the suspect was uncooperative when they attempted to question him. Instead, he refused to come out and deputies forced their way in.

A taser was deployed, but unsuccessful, before the suspect was shot, authorities said.

Investigators check out the scene where a suspect was shot by a deputy in Washington. (KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News reports:

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the man charged deputies with a weapon and a deputy shot him. The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. No one else was seriously injured. A deputy removes crime tape at the scene of a domestic violence incident and shooting. (KIRO 7) The apartment complex where the incident took place is located along Bothell Everett Highway, per reports. The mother and child are now safe.